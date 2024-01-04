Gamma Identifies Cause of Vault Attack and Plans Remediation

According to Foresight News, Gamma has announced that they have preliminarily identified the cause of the recent vault attack. The main reason for the attack was the excessively high price change threshold settings, which led to price changes of 50-200% for some LST and stablecoin vaults. This allowed attackers to manipulate prices up to the price change threshold and mint a large number of LP tokens. Gamma stated that they will release a detailed post-mortem analysis and proposed remediation plan in the coming days. The team will make every effort to recover the funds and minimize future risks.

