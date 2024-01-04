Blockchain Security Incidents Decrease by 34.31% in 2023, DeFi Sector Most Attacked

According to Foresight News, the 2023 Blockchain and Anti-Money Laundering report reveals a total of 464 security incidents, a 34.31% decrease compared to the previous year, resulting in approximately $2.486 billion in losses. In 2022, there were 303 incidents with losses amounting to $3.777 billion. The DeFi sector was the most targeted area in the blockchain industry. In the DeFi sector, there were 282 security incidents, accounting for 60.77% of the total events. However, losses decreased to $773 million, a 62.73% reduction compared to the $2.075 billion in losses from 183 incidents in 2022. In 2023, there were 117 Rug Pull events, with losses exceeding $83 million. The Base ecosystem was the most severely affected, with losses of around $32.5 million, followed by BNB Chain, which suffered losses of approximately $23.05 million.

