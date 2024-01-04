copy link
Gamma Negotiates With Hacker for Return of Stolen Funds
2024-01-04 12:35
According to Foresight News, Gamma has announced that it is in contact with the hacker responsible for a recent flash loan attack and is negotiating the return of stolen funds. The attack resulted in a loss of 1,535 Ether (worth approximately $3.43 million). Foresight News previously reported that the attack was detected by CertiK, a blockchain security firm. Gamma is now using Etherscan and Arbiscan to communicate with the hacker and discuss the potential return of the stolen assets.
