DeGate Set to Launch Mainnet After Completing Beta Testing

According to Foresight News, Ethereum-based order book DEX DeGate, which utilizes ZK Rollup technology, is set to end its beta phase on January 9 and officially enter the mainnet stage. DeGate has completed beta testing with real assets, multiple audits, and bug bounty rounds, all aimed at providing users with a secure, low-fee, and user-friendly decentralized exchange experience. In addition, DeGate will distribute 40 million DG tokens as part of a Key-to-DG exchange event on January 9. The 10 million DG tokens allocated for a social media lottery will also be distributed to the community before March 9.

