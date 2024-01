Gelato Network Completes A+ Funding Round Led By IOSG Ventures

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Gelato Network, a Web3 automation and relay network, has completed an A+ funding round led by IOSG Ventures. The specific amount raised has not been disclosed. Gelato Network aims to enable developers to automatically execute any smart contract on all EVM-compatible blockchains.