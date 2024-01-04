copy link
create picture
more
Gelato Network Completes A+ Funding Round Led By IOSG Ventures
Binance News
2024-01-04 12:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Gelato Network, a Web3 automation and relay network, has completed an A+ funding round led by IOSG Ventures. The specific amount raised has not been disclosed. Gelato Network aims to enable developers to automatically execute any smart contract on all EVM-compatible blockchains.
View full text