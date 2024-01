Solana Foundation Plans to Establish Local Teams and Investments in Brazil

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the Solana Foundation plans to establish local teams and make various investments in multiple Web3 sectors in Brazil this year. The foundation will set up a new team in Brazil and develop applications using Solana's low-cost and scalable features. The new team is expected to invest over $10 million in different areas such as art, project tokens, and AI.