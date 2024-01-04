copy link
Ethereum Staking Protocol EigenLayer's Renzo Launches EzPoints Reward Program
2024-01-04 11:25
According to Foresight News, Ethereum staking protocol EigenLayer's Renzo has announced the launch of its reward program, ezPoints. The program aims to reward users who contribute to the protocol. The first way to earn points is by minting ezETH, and as the staking ecosystem matures, other methods to earn points will be revealed.
