Moody's Rates First Fund Using Standard Chartered's Tokenization Platform Libara

According to Foresight News, Moody's has rated the first fund using Standard Chartered Bank's SC Ventures tokenization platform Libara, the SGD Delta Fund. The credit quality of the fund's underlying assets is AAA, but it received an AA rating due to risks associated with the lack of a track record in managing similar strategies by the fund manager. The SGD Delta Fund is a tokenized Singapore dollar government bond fund issued by Singapore's FundBridge Capital on Ethereum and Stellar. It is the first fund to use Standard Chartered Bank's SC Ventures tokenization platform Libara and primarily invests in high-quality Singapore government securities.

View full text