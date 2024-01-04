copy link
Aave Labs Takes Temporary Preventive Measures to Address Potential Technical Issues
2024-01-04 10:46
According to Foresight News, Aave Labs has announced that its community guardians have taken temporary preventive measures to mitigate potential technical issues. This has been done by disabling new supplies and borrowings of AVAX, WMATIC, and MaticX. All other assets in the V3 and V2 markets continue to operate normally, with no funds at risk.
