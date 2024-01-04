ENS Chief Developer Proposes Gasless DNSSEC Upgrade

According to Foresight News, ENS Chief Developer nick.eth has announced the submission of a draft proposal to upgrade ENS's DNSSEC functionality to support the new gasless DNSSEC. This upgrade will enable anyone with a DNS name to activate DNSSEC in ENS by setting up a DNS text record. Setting up a correctly formatted text record will immediately configure the name, allowing it to be resolved in any ENS-supported application.

