Tuttle Capital Submits Applications for Six New Bitcoin ETFs

According to Foresight News, Tuttle Capital has submitted three separate N1-A filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to apply for six new Bitcoin ETFs. The proposed Bitcoin ETFs are structured to offer leveraged and inverse investment options based on the performance of reference spot Bitcoin ETFs. The six ETFs submitted by Tuttle Capital include T-REX1.5X, 1.75X, and 2X Long Spot Bitcoin Daily Target ETFs, as well as T-REX1.5X, 1.75X, and 2X Short Spot Bitcoin Daily Target ETFs. These funds aim to provide daily leveraged or inverse results, amplifying the performance of their reference spot Bitcoin ETFs by 150% to 200%.

