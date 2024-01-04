Allins Launches Website And Initiates Testing With Over 30,000 Users

According to Foresight News, multi-chain inscription Swap platform Allins has launched its official website allins.io and started testing activities, with more than 30,000 users participating in the testing. Allins is a foundational infrastructure for building DeFi scenarios for inscription assets and serves as an AMM DEX for inscription assets. The platform has established partnerships with over 20 industry partners, including AlchemyPay. In addition, Allins has released the Allins Swap Demo on the BNB Chain, allowing users to preview the platform's user-friendly trading interface, which includes features such as Swap, Liquidity, and Wrapper for inscription assets.

