copy link
create picture
more
Receipts Depositary Corporation Plans to Issue Bitcoin Depositary Receipts
Binance News
2024-01-04 08:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Receipts Depositary Corporation, founded by former Citigroup executives, plans to issue Bitcoin Depositary Receipts (BDRs). BDRs are similar to American Depositary Receipts representing foreign stocks. The company intends to issue the first batch of BDRs to qualified global institutional investors who are exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933.
View full text