Unisat Wallet Users Advised to Upgrade to Version 1.2 for Atomicals Support
Binance News
2024-01-04 08:49
According to Foresight News, Unisat Wallet has announced that users of its 1.1.x version should avoid receiving Atomicals and upgrade to version 1.2 as soon as possible. The current UniSat Wallet 1.1 version does not support Atomicals.
