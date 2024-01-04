copy link
BiB Exchange Launches Perpetual Contracts for Nine Cryptocurrencies
2024-01-04 08:11
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency exchange BiB Exchange has launched perpetual contracts for nine cryptocurrencies, including TIA, CFX, YGG, MINA, STX, HIGH, INJ, WLD, and APT U. The contracts went live on January 1st at 12:00 and support leverage ranging from 1 to 50 times.
