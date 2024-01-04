copy link
Arbitrum Chain Suffers Flash Loan Attack Targeting Gamma Strategies Contract
2024-01-04 08:11
According to Foresight News, the Arbitrum chain has experienced a flash loan attack targeting the Gamma Strategies contract. The attacker manipulated prices and obtained 1,535 ETH, worth approximately $3.43 million, which was then bridged to Ethereum.
