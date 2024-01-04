copy link
PancakeSwap Reduces CAKE Maximum Supply From 7.5 Billion To 4.5 Billion
2024-01-04 08:11
According to Foresight News, PancakeSwap has announced that it has reduced the maximum supply of CAKE tokens from 7.5 billion to 4.5 billion. This change comes as CAKE transitions from its tokenomics v2.5 to the recent release of veCAKE, marking the beginning of a deflationary period for the cryptocurrency.
