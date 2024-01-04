copy link
create picture
more
Bitcoin and Ethereum Options Open Interest Decline, Trading Volume Increases
Binance News
2024-01-04 06:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from The Block Pro shows a decrease in open interest positions for Bitcoin options by 15.6% and Ethereum options by 5.5% in December 2023. However, the monthly trading volume for Bitcoin options increased by 17.3% to $37.9 billion, reaching a historical high, while Ethereum options' monthly trading volume rose by 5.9% to $15.3 billion.
View full text