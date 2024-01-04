Bitcoin and Ethereum Options Open Interest Decline, Trading Volume Increases

According to Foresight News, data from The Block Pro shows a decrease in open interest positions for Bitcoin options by 15.6% and Ethereum options by 5.5% in December 2023. However, the monthly trading volume for Bitcoin options increased by 17.3% to $37.9 billion, reaching a historical high, while Ethereum options' monthly trading volume rose by 5.9% to $15.3 billion.

