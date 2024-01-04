copy link
Gamma Works with Partners and Security Professionals to Prevent User Losses
2024-01-04 06:34
According to Foresight News, liquidity management protocol Gamma is currently working with partners and security professionals to prevent any losses to users and partners. Gamma previously stated that it is monitoring potential security incidents and will take preventive measures to assess the issue, while the front-end withdrawal function remains in normal use.
