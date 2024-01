Bonk Leads Top 100 Tokens by Market Cap with 7302.9% Increase in 2023

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, research data from CoinGecko reveals that among the top 100 tokens by market cap in 2023, BONK experienced the highest increase of 7302.9%, ranking first. Injective followed closely with a 2976.4% increase, securing the second position. In comparison, Ethereum's growth rate was only 98.6%, significantly lower than Bitcoin's 162.5%.