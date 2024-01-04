copy link
create picture
more
Bonk Leads Top 100 Tokens by Market Cap with 7302.9% Increase in 2023
Binance News
2024-01-04 06:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, research data from CoinGecko reveals that among the top 100 tokens by market cap in 2023, BONK experienced the highest increase of 7302.9%, ranking first. Injective followed closely with a 2976.4% increase, securing the second position. In comparison, Ethereum's growth rate was only 98.6%, significantly lower than Bitcoin's 162.5%.
View full text