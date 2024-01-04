copy link
Arbitrum Ecosystem Attack Linked to Gamma Protocol, Not Algebra DEX Engine
2024-01-04 06:02
According to Foresight News, an attack on the Arbitrum ecosystem protocol earlier today has been found to be related to the liquidity management protocol Gamma, rather than the Algebra DEX Engine. Gamma posted a tweet stating that they are monitoring potential security incidents and will take preventive measures to assess the issue. The frontend withdrawal function remains operational.
