Web3 Industry Financing Reaches $3.83 Billion in Q4 2023, Up 81% Quarter-on-Quarter
Binance News
2024-01-04 05:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a report by Messari reveals that the Web3 industry's financing reached $3.83 billion in Q4 2023, an 81% increase quarter-on-quarter. Large financing deals, such as Blockaid's $33 million Series A funding and Ritual's $25 million Series A funding, have raised the average transaction size from $5.8 million in Q3 to $8 million in Q4.
