UniSat Wallet Continues Open Source Plan and Aims to Provide Software Packages

According to Foresight News, UniSat Wallet has announced that it will continue with its open-source plan, which was previously delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. In addition to open-sourcing its existing codebase, UniSat Wallet plans to provide software packages that will enable individuals without programming expertise to operate the indexer. Once the Ordinals Jubilee upgrade is completed, the team plans to share more details and an expected timeline for the project.

