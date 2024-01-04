copy link
create picture
more
Algebra DEX Engine Suffers Attack Resulting in Loss of 211.9 ETH
Binance News
2024-01-04 04:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, PeckShield monitoring has revealed that the liquidity protocol Algebra DEX Engine has been attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately 211.9 ETH, valued at around $469,000.
View full text