copy link
create picture
more
Blockdaemon Partners with LayerZero Labs for Decentralized Validator Network Integration
Binance News
2024-01-04 04:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, blockchain infrastructure company Blockdaemon has entered into a strategic partnership with LayerZero Labs. Blockdaemon's Node-as-a-Service platform will join the LayerZero protocol as a Decentralized Validator Network (DVN) to verify cross-chain messages. The two companies will collaborate on the development of Blockdaemon's gasless oracle, integrating LayerZero into Blockdaemon's MPC-based wallet, and enhancing institutional access to DeFi. In addition, LayerZero V2 mainnet is set to launch in January 2024, introducing several upgrades, including the Decentralized Validator Network (DVN), permissionless execution, increased throughput, and enhanced programmability.
View full text