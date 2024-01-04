Blockdaemon Partners with LayerZero Labs for Decentralized Validator Network Integration

According to Foresight News, blockchain infrastructure company Blockdaemon has entered into a strategic partnership with LayerZero Labs. Blockdaemon's Node-as-a-Service platform will join the LayerZero protocol as a Decentralized Validator Network (DVN) to verify cross-chain messages. The two companies will collaborate on the development of Blockdaemon's gasless oracle, integrating LayerZero into Blockdaemon's MPC-based wallet, and enhancing institutional access to DeFi. In addition, LayerZero V2 mainnet is set to launch in January 2024, introducing several upgrades, including the Decentralized Validator Network (DVN), permissionless execution, increased throughput, and enhanced programmability.

