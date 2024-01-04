Silly Dragon Chibi NFT Series Set to Launch on Solana Ecosystem

According to Foresight News, the Solana ecosystem's MEME Silly Dragon is set to launch its first NFT series, Silly Dragon Chibi, on January 10th. The highly limited series will consist of only 50 unique 1/1 art pieces, which will be offered to Solana founders, pioneers of SILLY, and outstanding community members. Additionally, tasks will be provided to community members, allowing them to win NFT whitelist eligibility. The NFT series will employ a burning mechanism, reducing the supply of SILLY tokens with each NFT transaction, thereby increasing value through scarcity. Following the launch of the Chibi Collection, the team will initiate the second NFT series, with the name to be announced soon. This series will showcase static works with various attributes and have a supply of approximately 8,888 pieces.

