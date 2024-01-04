Tokenlon Decentralized Exchange Adds Multi-Chain Support for Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon

According to Foresight News, Tokenlon, a decentralized exchange incubated by imToken, has completed multi-chain support for Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon. This development allows imToken wallet users to conveniently participate in token swaps within the ecosystems of Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon, significantly reducing transaction costs and supporting more trading pairs. Furthermore, Tokenlon will continue to support networks such as BNB Chain, zkSync Era, and Avalanche, as well as cross-chain token exchanges.

