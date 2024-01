Solana Ecosystem Lending Platform Marginfi Announces Rewards for mSOL Deposits

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Solana ecosystem lending platform Marginfi announced that users who deposited mSOL into Marginfi between October 1 and December 31 last year are eligible for rewards. For every mSOL staked on Marginfi, users will receive one MNDE token.