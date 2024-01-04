copy link
South Korea's FSC Proposes Amendment to Prohibit Credit Card Crypto Purchases Abroad
Binance News
2024-01-04 02:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, South Korea's top financial regulator, the Financial Services Commission (FSC), has proposed an amendment to its credit finance act aimed at prohibiting citizens from using credit cards to purchase cryptocurrencies on foreign exchange platforms. The FSC stated that this decision is due to concerns about illegal capital outflows, money laundering, and encouraging speculative behavior.
