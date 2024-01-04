IoTeX Foundation Prepares to Launch L2 Network W3bstream for DePIN

According to Foresight News, the IoTeX Foundation has announced that its team is preparing to launch W3bstream, an L2 network designed specifically for DePIN. W3bstream can compress large amounts of off-chain data into smaller, verifiable zk-proofs to trigger on-chain transactions. Furthermore, W3bstream can support any existing DePIN project on the blockchain. The introduction of W3bstream aims to enhance the functionality and efficiency of DePIN projects by providing a more streamlined and secure method for handling off-chain data. This development is expected to benefit both developers and users of DePIN projects on various blockchain platforms.

