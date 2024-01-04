copy link
create picture
more
Portal Announces Token Launch and Bug Bounty Program
Binance News
2024-01-04 01:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Web3 cross-chain gaming ecosystem Portal has announced that its token launch will be held simultaneously with a bug bounty program. In addition, the Portal Foundation will be responsible for governing and overseeing the Portal token and its ecosystem.
View full text