dYdX Tracks Down Perpetrator of SUSHI and YFI Price Fluctuations and Assists Law Enforcement

According to Foresight News, dYdX has released a post-analysis of the significant price fluctuations of SUSHI and YFI on dYdX v3. The company has successfully tracked down the responsible party and reported them to law enforcement. dYdX is currently assisting law enforcement in the investigation and evaluating all legal options. In response to the incident, dYdX has updated its risk controls for dYdX v3, including modifying margin requirements for low liquidity markets. When abnormal activity occurs, the initial margin ratio will automatically adjust, affecting the ability to withdraw unrealized profits but not impacting the liquidation price. The platform has also improved monitoring and alerts for open contracts, particularly over longer timeframes. Additionally, dYdX Chain plans to control risks in the future by redesigning its liquidation engine, ensuring data-driven market availability, adopting variable margin ratios, and introducing new risk management tools.

