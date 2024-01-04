copy link
create picture
more
Ethereum Inscription Protocol Ethscriptions Goes Open Source with New Indexer
Binance News
2024-01-04 01:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Ethereum inscription protocol Ethscriptions has open-sourced its new indexer, Ethscriptions Indexer, allowing anyone to replicate the entire Ethscriptions ecosystem's state using only an Ethereum node. The new indexer implements the protocol specifications on ethscriptions.com, offering improved features such as faster speeds, real-time inscription numbers, state proofs, and instant access to historical states.
View full text