copy link
create picture
more
Cipher Mining Purchases 16,700 New Mining Machines, Plans Q2 Delivery
Binance News
2024-01-04 01:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Cipher Mining has purchased 16,700 new mining machines and plans to deliver them in the second quarter. The latest generation Avalon A1466 mining machines will be installed at the company's Bear and Chief Mountain mining sites in Texas, bringing the company's total self-mining capacity to 8.4 EH/s.
View full text