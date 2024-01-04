T-Rex Submits 6 Leveraged and Inverse Bitcoin ETFs for Approval

According to Foresight News, Bloomberg ETF analyst Henry Jim announced on Twitter that T-Rex has submitted six leveraged and inverse Bitcoin ETFs for approval. The stock codes and fees are yet to be determined, with an effective date set for March 18, 2024. All funds will initially use the yet-to-be-launched iShares Spot Bitcoin ETF as a reference, but reserve the right to use other physical Bitcoin ETFs. The submission of these ETFs by T-Rex indicates a growing interest in providing investors with more options for exposure to the cryptocurrency market. Leveraged and inverse ETFs allow investors to take on more risk and potentially achieve higher returns, while also providing the ability to hedge against market downturns. As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, it is expected that more financial institutions will seek to offer similar products to meet the growing demand from investors.

