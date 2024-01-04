copy link
Seneca Launches WstETH Lending Service on Arbitrum
2024-01-04 00:36
According to Foresight News, Seneca, a full-chain CDP protocol, has launched on Arbitrum and introduced wstETH lending services. Users can now collateralize wstETH to borrow senUSD, with a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 80%.
