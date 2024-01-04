copy link
create picture
more
Curve Launches sDAI/crvUSD Liquidity Pool on Gnosis Chain
Binance News
2024-01-04 00:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Curve has launched the sDAI/crvUSD liquidity pool on the Gnosis Chain. This development marks an expansion of Curve's offerings and provides users with additional options for liquidity provision.
View full text