PawFury Launches $PawFactory, Offering Play-To-Earn Opportunities And Gaming Excitement

According to Coincu, PawFury has announced the launch of $PawFactory, a platform designed to reward gaming enthusiasts and investors alike. The platform offers users a variety of earning opportunities, including staking $PAW tokens, bonus stage rounds, referral bonuses, and in-game rewards and NFTs. The live presale event provides potential bonuses of up to 149% for early participants, aiming to enhance their gaming journey and increase rewards. The $PawFactory platform allows users to engage in staking activities, access new game levels with enhanced rewards, expand their network through referral bonuses, and trade, stake, and potentially earn in a digital landscape. The presale period offers significant price discounts and bonuses, encouraging early participation for maximum potential returns in the growing play-to-earn domain. PawFury aims to revolutionize the play-to-earn sector by creating a rewarding platform for both gamers and investors. The company is committed to being a dynamic part of the gaming evolution. For more information, contact Head of Marketing Jessica Andersson at info@pawfury.com.

View full text