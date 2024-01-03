Buy Crypto
Tether's Total Assets Approach $100 Billion as USDT Dominates Stablecoin Market

Binance News
2024-01-03 21:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Tether's total assets are nearing $100 billion, with the current figure standing at $95.2 billion, as per its transparency report. Out of this amount, $92 billion is in the dollar-pegged stablecoin, USDT. Since the beginning of 2018, Tether's market capitalization has grown by 6,560%. Tether and VanEck strategy advisor Gabor Gurbacs reaffirmed his support for the firm on Jan. 3, stating that he has supported Tether since its market cap was under $100 million in spring 2017. Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino revealed that the firm had a successful fourth quarter in 2023. The company has been profiting from high yields on US Treasury bills and using a portion of their profits to buy Bitcoin. According to its reserves report, 85.7% of Tether reserves are 'Cash and Cash Equivalents and Other Short-Term Deposits,' with 76.4% being US Treasury bills, 11% being overnight reverse repurchase agreements, and 11% being money market funds. Stablecoins currently represent 7.2% of the total crypto market capitalization with $132 billion. This percentage has fallen from the 16-17% of the market that stablecoins represented in 2022. Tether commands the lion's share of this total, with a market dominance of almost 70%. Over the past 12 months, its supply has grown by almost 40% while its major rivals have declined. Circle's USDC supply has shrunk by 44% over the past year to its lowest level since June 2021, with just $24.8 billion in USDC circulating and a market share of almost 19%. MakerDAO's DAI is the third largest stablecoin with $5.3 billion in circulation, and TrueUSD (TUSD) is fourth with $2.3 billion.
