Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Startups Opt for Extended Seed Rounds Amid Market Uncertainty

Binance News
2024-01-03 18:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, as the crypto winter begins to thaw, investors and industry participants are showing interest in fundraising through extended seed rounds. These seed extensions allow startups to access new investor capital without having to meet the stricter Series A requirements that emerged during the bear market. Additionally, extended seed rounds enable startup teams to avoid diluting their equity as they anticipate a potential bull market. In the traditional venture capital world, a Series A is often the first priced round for a startup, where founders and investors formalize governance and preferred shareholder rights. However, this is not always the case in the crypto industry, where protocols may not follow the conventional path of young companies by appointing a board or issuing shares. Matt Luongo, CEO of venture capital firm Thesis, explained that in crypto, a Series A is often just a piece of marketing. Luongo also noted that investors are currently more cautious, holding off on later-stage fundraising until the market shows signs of recovery. For example, when Adam Bialy was raising funds for his banking-as-a-service provider Fiat Republic, he observed higher standards for a Series A round. Fiat Republic announced its extended seed round on December 19. Raising a Series A during unfavorable market conditions can lead to less favorable terms for startups. Several startup founders told Blockworks that their extended seed rounds allowed them to attract operational funding without diluting their equity. One such example is crypto project Brahma, which gained investor interest after demonstrating an on-chain execution and custody product called Brahma Console. The company plans to use the funds from this round to develop its Console concept, anticipating that a fully developed and scaled version of the product would result in more favorable conditions for future fundraising. Alessandro Tenconi, Brahma's co-founder, said that the extended seed capital allowed the company to extend its runway, make new hires, and perform security audits while waiting for a potential future Series A. Interest in extended seed rounds may also indicate portfolio diversification on the part of funds, particularly given the current market's volatility and limited liquidity in altcoins. Bill Qian, Chairman of crypto VC firm Cypher Capital, stated that early-stage investments are becoming a strategic choice for regional diversification.
View full text