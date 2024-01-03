Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Gaming Tokens Suffer Losses Amid Bitcoin Flash Crash

Binance News
2024-01-03 18:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, the recent Bitcoin flash crash, which saw the largest cryptocurrency by market cap fall roughly 7%, has also impacted gaming-related tokens. Immutable's IMX token, The Sandbox's SAND token, Axie's AXS token, and the GALA token have experienced drops ranging from 5-15% in the past 24 hours. Merit Circle's new BEAM token, ApeCoin, Stepn's GMT token, Enjin Coin, Parallel's PRIME token, and WAX have also seen declines. Over $550 million in crypto long positions were liquidated during the crash, as per CoinGlass data. However, not all gaming tokens were negatively affected. Axie's Smooth Love Potion (SLP) and Yield Guild Games' YGG tokens saw gains of about 4% and 11%, respectively, while Oasys increased by approximately 6.3%. Despite the current downturn, some gaming tokens experienced growth last month, with IMX hitting a 20-month high at $2.35 and GALA seeing 18% gains. Additionally, new tokens are set to enter the market, including the PIXEL token from the Ronin-based Pixels game, the PORTAL token as a universal gaming token, and MixMob's governance token, MXM, which is planning a token sale this month.
View full text