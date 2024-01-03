copy link
create picture
more
Ethereum Devcon 7 Set to Take Place in Bangkok in November
Binance News
2024-01-03 15:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Ethereum Devcon 7 is scheduled to be held in Bangkok from November 12th to 15th. The Ethereum Devcon team aims to expand the event's impact on the regional Ethereum community and allow additional time for deeper engagement with the local community to provide support and empowerment.
View full text