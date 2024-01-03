copy link
ZKFair To Conduct RPC Node Upgrade Today
2024-01-03 15:12
According to Foresight News, ZKFair is set to undergo an RPC node upgrade today at 11:00, with the process expected to last approximately two hours. During this time, all on-chain trading activities will be temporarily halted. Following the upgrade, the transaction response efficiency and on-chain services provided by ZKFair will be improved.
