CleanSpark Reports 60% Increase in Bitcoin Mining in December 2023
Binance News
2024-01-03 14:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, CleanSpark has released an update on its Bitcoin mining operations for December 2023. The company mined a total of 7,391 Bitcoins in 2023, representing a 60% increase compared to 2022. The number of Bitcoins held by the company grew by over 1,200%, reaching 3,002 Bitcoins, valued at approximately $135 million. In December alone, CleanSpark mined 720 Bitcoins. The significant growth in mining operations and holdings demonstrates the company's continued expansion in the cryptocurrency sector.
