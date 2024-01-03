CleanSpark Reports 60% Increase in Bitcoin Mining in December 2023

According to Foresight News, CleanSpark has released an update on its Bitcoin mining operations for December 2023. The company mined a total of 7,391 Bitcoins in 2023, representing a 60% increase compared to 2022. The number of Bitcoins held by the company grew by over 1,200%, reaching 3,002 Bitcoins, valued at approximately $135 million. In December alone, CleanSpark mined 720 Bitcoins. The significant growth in mining operations and holdings demonstrates the company's continued expansion in the cryptocurrency sector.

View full text