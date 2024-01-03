copy link
Cryptocurrency Liquidations Reach $451 Million in One Hour
Binance News
2024-01-03 12:28
According to Foresight News, data from Coinglass reveals that cryptocurrency liquidations reached $451 million within the past hour. Out of this amount, long positions accounted for $436 million, while short positions made up $14.87 million.
