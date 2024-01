Suspicious Transactions Detected in BNB Ecosystem's Channels Finance

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the BNB ecosystem's DeFi protocol, Channels Finance, has been found to have a large number of suspicious transactions. Several malicious contracts have been deployed by suspicious addresses, draining users' funds and resulting in a loss of approximately $250,000 worth of crypto assets.