Suspicious Transactions Detected in BNB Ecosystem's Channels Finance
2024-01-03 11:35
According to Foresight News, the BNB ecosystem's DeFi protocol, Channels Finance, has been found to have a large number of suspicious transactions. Several malicious contracts have been deployed by suspicious addresses, draining users' funds and resulting in a loss of approximately $250,000 worth of crypto assets.
