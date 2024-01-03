UniSat to Follow Controversial BRC-20 Token Standard Change, Potentially Causing Conflict

According to CoinDesk, a potential conflict has emerged in the Bitcoin developer community after UniSat, one of the largest marketplaces for BRC-20 tokens, announced it will follow a proposed change in the standard that is opposed by Domo, its pseudonymous creator. UniSat stated it will 'follow the Ordinals Jubilee upgrade, to confirm that BRC-20 is still on Ordinals without splitting into an isolated protocol.' BRC-20 is a token standard on the Bitcoin network introduced in April, allowing users to issue transferable tokens in the form of inscriptions on small denominations of BTC. These tokens function on the Ordinals Protocol. UniSat's stance could lead to conflicting BRC-20 standards. In October, Domo suggested BRC-20 should not follow the upgrade of the Ordinals protocol, but be frozen at version 0.9. In response to UniSat, Domo said: 'I believe rushing these updates in BRC20 is reckless, disregards their peer indexers, and could potentially harm the broader community of BRC20 users.' UniSat clarified that its actions would not constitute a fork, but a 'split.' A split is 'much more hard to deal with than a 'fork',' as the two forms can become intertwined with each other, opening the Pandora’s box of numerous cross-affecting cases.

View full text