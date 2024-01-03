Smart Bitcoin Labs Launches UTXO Funds Focusing on Bitcoin Inscriptions, Layer2, and DeFi

According to Foresight News, Smart Bitcoin Labs has announced the establishment of UTXO Fund I and UTXO Fund II, with a combined fund size of $5 million. These funds will focus on investments in the areas of Bitcoin inscriptions, Layer2, and DeFi. Smart Bitcoin Labs was founded in March 2023 and specializes in Bitcoin ecosystem research, investment, and incubation. The company aims to support the growth and development of projects within the Bitcoin space, particularly those related to inscriptions, Layer2 solutions, and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. The launch of UTXO Fund I and UTXO Fund II demonstrates Smart Bitcoin Labs' commitment to fostering innovation and growth within the Bitcoin ecosystem. By investing in these areas, the company hopes to contribute to the overall advancement of the cryptocurrency industry and promote the adoption of Bitcoin and related technologies.

