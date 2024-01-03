Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Smart Bitcoin Labs Launches UTXO Funds Focusing on Bitcoin Inscriptions, Layer2, and DeFi

Binance News
2024-01-03 10:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Smart Bitcoin Labs has announced the establishment of UTXO Fund I and UTXO Fund II, with a combined fund size of $5 million. These funds will focus on investments in the areas of Bitcoin inscriptions, Layer2, and DeFi. Smart Bitcoin Labs was founded in March 2023 and specializes in Bitcoin ecosystem research, investment, and incubation. The company aims to support the growth and development of projects within the Bitcoin space, particularly those related to inscriptions, Layer2 solutions, and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. The launch of UTXO Fund I and UTXO Fund II demonstrates Smart Bitcoin Labs' commitment to fostering innovation and growth within the Bitcoin ecosystem. By investing in these areas, the company hopes to contribute to the overall advancement of the cryptocurrency industry and promote the adoption of Bitcoin and related technologies.
View full text