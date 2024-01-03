copy link
TMX Group Completes Acquisition of Remaining 78% Stake in VettaFi Holdings
Binance News
2024-01-03 10:54
According to Foresight News, TMX Group has successfully completed the acquisition of the remaining 78% of common shares in VettaFi Holdings. The initial acquisition began in the first half of 2023, accounting for approximately 22% of common shares. This transaction brings the total acquisition amount to $1.03 billion.
