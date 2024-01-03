Russia to Adopt Digital Ruble for Tax Collection by 2025

According to Foresight News, Russian tax authorities will begin using the digital ruble for tax collection starting in 2025, and banks will have the authority to block suspicious CBDC transactions. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law that includes the digital ruble in the tax regulation and control system, as reported by Russian media outlet Telesputnik. The tax authorities now have the power to suspend digital ruble account transactions and require platform operators to provide documentation confirming the deduction of funds from taxpayer accounts and their transfer to the Russian Federation's budget system.

View full text